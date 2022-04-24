SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,893 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Altice USA worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,893. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

