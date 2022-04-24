SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 261,989 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.73. 7,125,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.88. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

