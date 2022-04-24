SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

