SharedStake (SGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,708.28

SharedStake (SGT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. SharedStake has a market cap of $4,708.28 and $765.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

