Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €74.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($76.45) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($70.85).

SHL stock opened at €53.30 ($57.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($72.75).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

