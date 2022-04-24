Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

TSE SMT opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.85.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

