Silvergate Capital’s (SI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.83.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.