Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 7.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded down $4.97 on Friday, reaching $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.98.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

