Skycoin Trading 5% Lower This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $24,646.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

