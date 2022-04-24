SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $540,930.54

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $540,930.54 and $26,983.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

