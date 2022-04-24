Societe Generale Increases Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,624.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HESAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,145.77.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.