Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $23.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $31.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.81 million, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $38.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

SLGL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

