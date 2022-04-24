S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $113,076,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.31 and a 200-day moving average of $429.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

