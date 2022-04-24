SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. 9,143,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

