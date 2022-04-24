SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

TFI opened at $46.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $52.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

