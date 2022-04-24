Spell Token (SPELL) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $351.84 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 87,244,695,833 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

