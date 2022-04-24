Splintershards Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $80.67 million and approximately $918,309.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BHO Network (BHO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 722,390,920 coins and its circulating supply is 657,232,694 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.