Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $202,800.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $12,866.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

