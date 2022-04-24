Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $202,800.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $12,866.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

