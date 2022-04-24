SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,095 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $54,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 920,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

