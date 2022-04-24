Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to post $7.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.79 billion and the lowest is $7.30 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.27 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.