Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to report $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.79 billion and the lowest is $7.30 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.27 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 50,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,544,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $140,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $77.78 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

