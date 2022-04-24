Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $77.78 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.35.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.