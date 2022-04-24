Steadview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 263,682 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,964,000. Datadog makes up approximately 4.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after buying an additional 269,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Datadog by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $118.40. 4,421,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,182. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.36.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $59,771,027. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.