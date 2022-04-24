Steadview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Steadview Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 2.1% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Peloton Interactive worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,028 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

