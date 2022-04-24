Stellar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $190.15 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $190.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00229959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00182796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.32 or 0.07454572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,885 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,719,897 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

