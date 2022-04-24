STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.45. 509,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

