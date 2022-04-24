StockNews.com Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $903.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $721,921. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

