StockNews.com Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.13.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.