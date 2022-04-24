StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.