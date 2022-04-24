StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.
Shares of SANM opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanmina (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
