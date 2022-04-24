Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 891 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.14. 767,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,765. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79.

