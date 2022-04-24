Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $806,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 264,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

