Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. 4,917,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.