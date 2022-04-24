Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Buys New Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 309,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up 7.7% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

