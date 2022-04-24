Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,203 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Berkshire Hills Bancorp accounts for 0.5% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 399,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

