Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 97,591 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. United Bankshares makes up 3.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

