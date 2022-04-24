Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $54.50 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $54.50 million and $5.31 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

