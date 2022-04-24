Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $31.03 or 0.00078729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

