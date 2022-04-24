StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $55,823.82 and approximately $53.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,699,356,701 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

