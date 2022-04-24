Summit Financial LLC Buys 510 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

