Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,476 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $796,000.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

HXL traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 651,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

