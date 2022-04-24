Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 1,812,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

