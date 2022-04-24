Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

