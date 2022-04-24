Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

WHR traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $173.82. 1,114,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.