Summit Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $20.38 on Friday, hitting $707.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,070. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $689.21 and its 200 day moving average is $667.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

