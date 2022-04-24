Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. 4,678,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

