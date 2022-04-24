Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $7.97 on Friday, hitting $197.06. 4,216,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.