Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

