Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

