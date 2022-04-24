Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $210.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SUI traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.86. 668,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,800. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.87.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

