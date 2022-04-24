Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.70% of Sun Communities worth $413,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,415,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

